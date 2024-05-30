Olympiad Research LP Has $794,000 Stake in Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR)

Olympiad Research LP lifted its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Free Report) by 245.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,943 shares during the period. Archer Aviation accounts for about 0.6% of Olympiad Research LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Olympiad Research LP’s holdings in Archer Aviation were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Archer Aviation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Archer Aviation during the third quarter worth $52,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Archer Aviation in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Keating Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Archer Aviation during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation in the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Archer Aviation Stock Performance

Shares of ACHR traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.23. The stock had a trading volume of 4,897,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,989,164. Archer Aviation Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.79 and a 52 week high of $7.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 6.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 2.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Archer Aviation ( NYSE:ACHR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.08). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ACHR shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Archer Aviation from $6.50 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Archer Aviation from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.25.

Insider Activity at Archer Aviation

In other news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis purchased 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.83 per share, with a total value of $3,864,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 36,251,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,095,807.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 3,150,000 shares of company stock worth $15,724,500. 27.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Archer Aviation Profile

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Stories

