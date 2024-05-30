Olympiad Research LP Invests $536,000 in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

Olympiad Research LP purchased a new stake in shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FROG. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in JFrog during the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in JFrog by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in JFrog by 136.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 94,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 54,341 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in JFrog during the 3rd quarter worth $812,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in JFrog by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FROG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. FBN Securities initiated coverage on shares of JFrog in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of JFrog from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of JFrog in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of JFrog from $41.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their price target on shares of JFrog from $36.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JFrog currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.73.

NASDAQ:FROG traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.29. The stock had a trading volume of 419,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,399. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.66 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.37. JFrog Ltd. has a 52 week low of $21.38 and a 52 week high of $48.81.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). JFrog had a negative net margin of 13.29% and a negative return on equity of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $100.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.63 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other JFrog news, CTO Yoav Landman sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total transaction of $1,548,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,731,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,504,057.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other JFrog news, CTO Yoav Landman sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total transaction of $1,548,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,731,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,504,057.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frederic Simon sold 35,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total transaction of $1,144,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,619,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,055,426.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 206,658 shares of company stock worth $8,072,589. 15.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

