Olympiad Research LP Makes New Investment in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Olympiad Research LP acquired a new position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMI. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the third quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cummins by 10.1% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 145,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,137,000 after purchasing an additional 13,254 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cummins by 18.5% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Cummins by 17.4% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Cummins by 198.2% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Cummins

In other Cummins news, VP Marvin Boakye acquired 1,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $286.04 per share, with a total value of $499,139.80. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 1,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,139.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Marvin Boakye bought 1,745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $286.04 per share, with a total value of $499,139.80. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,139.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,880 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.86, for a total transaction of $1,113,016.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,987,628.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on CMI shares. TheStreet cut Cummins from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Cummins from $270.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $319.00 price objective on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Cummins from $298.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Cummins from $231.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cummins presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $284.36.

Cummins Stock Performance

NYSE:CMI traded up $3.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $277.73. The stock had a trading volume of 217,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,281,848. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.04. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $203.18 and a twelve month high of $304.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $290.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $261.32.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by ($0.01). Cummins had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.36 billion. On average, analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 18.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 49.19%.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

