Olympiad Research LP Purchases 1,042 Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Olympiad Research LP lifted its stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Olympiad Research LP’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HP. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Helmerich & Payne by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. Institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HP traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.05. 336,723 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,226,624. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.31. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.85 and a 1-year high of $46.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 12.84%. The firm had revenue of $687.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HP shares. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

In other news, SVP Cara M. Hair sold 9,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total value of $398,580.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 137,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,540,868.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Cara M. Hair sold 9,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total transaction of $398,580.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 137,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,540,868.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark W. Smith sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total transaction of $647,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,865,786.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

