Olympiad Research LP Sells 3,522 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Olympiad Research LP decreased its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 44.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,418 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,522 shares during the period. Olympiad Research LP’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter worth $81,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TMHC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com cut Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.20.

Taylor Morrison Home Price Performance

Shares of TMHC stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $56.89. The company had a trading volume of 144,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,258. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 6.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.24. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a one year low of $37.23 and a one year high of $62.64.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.18. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 10.30%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Taylor Morrison Home

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 100,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.61, for a total transaction of $5,661,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,211 shares in the company, valued at $6,748,534.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Curtis Vanhyfte sold 9,874 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total transaction of $569,729.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,765 shares of the company's stock, valued at $448,040.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 658,517 shares of company stock worth $39,497,196 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company's stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

Further Reading

