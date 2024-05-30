Olympiad Research LP Sells 4,214 Shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Olympiad Research LP cut its holdings in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,997 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,214 shares during the period. Olympiad Research LP’s holdings in Extreme Networks were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Extreme Networks by 167,176.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,409,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,407,064 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Extreme Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,267,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Extreme Networks by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,895,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877,727 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Extreme Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,920,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Extreme Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,284,000. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on EXTR. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.50 target price on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Extreme Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Extreme Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.64.

Extreme Networks Price Performance

Shares of EXTR traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.31. 389,997 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,142,526. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.49 and a 1-year high of $32.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.22 and a 200-day moving average of $13.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.88.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.06). Extreme Networks had a positive return on equity of 37.36% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $211.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.80 million. Analysts expect that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Featured Articles

