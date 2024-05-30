Olympiad Research LP Takes $252,000 Position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Olympiad Research LP acquired a new stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Dynatrace during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Dynatrace during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Dynatrace during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Dynatrace from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays cut their target price on Dynatrace from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Dynatrace from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dynatrace news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total transaction of $1,157,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 477,105 shares in the company, valued at $22,085,190.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Stock Down 0.3 %

Dynatrace stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,285,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,581,986. The stock has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.79. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.29 and a 1 year high of $61.41.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

