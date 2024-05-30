OneSoft Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:OSSIF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

OneSoft Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:OSSIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,500 shares, an increase of 855.9% from the April 30th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OneSoft Solutions Price Performance

Shares of OneSoft Solutions stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.51. 29,798 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,551. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.58. OneSoft Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $0.71.

Get OneSoft Solutions alerts:

About OneSoft Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

OneSoft Solutions Inc provides software solutions to the oil and gas pipeline industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. It also offers Cognitive Integrity Management, a software-as-a-service solution for use in the business process flow of oil and gas pipeline integrity processes, including assessment planning, integrity compliance, dig management, threat monitoring, data management, and dataset analysis.

Receive News & Ratings for OneSoft Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSoft Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.