Oppenheimer Increases DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target to $270.00

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Oppenheimer from $240.00 to $270.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.51% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DKS. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Gordon Haskett increased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $190.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.36.

Shares of NYSE:DKS opened at $225.92 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $204.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.86. The company has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a one year low of $100.98 and a one year high of $229.56.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.36. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 40,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.95, for a total transaction of $8,995,399.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,136 shares in the company, valued at $62,736,457.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP Elizabeth H. Baran sold 2,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.78, for a total transaction of $482,371.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,450,890.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 40,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.95, for a total value of $8,995,399.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,136 shares in the company, valued at $62,736,457.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 209,763 shares of company stock worth $46,483,438. 32.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter valued at about $108,908,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 145.0% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 789,482 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $85,722,000 after buying an additional 467,243 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 148.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 592,991 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $64,388,000 after buying an additional 354,217 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,196,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 230.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 427,767 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $46,447,000 after acquiring an additional 298,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

