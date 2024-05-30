OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of OptimumBank in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $5.25 price objective for the company.

OptimumBank Stock Performance

NASDAQ OPHC opened at $4.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.18 million, a P/E ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.30. OptimumBank has a 52-week low of $2.80 and a 52-week high of $4.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.19 million for the quarter. OptimumBank had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 16.43%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OptimumBank

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in OptimumBank stock. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 256,410 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,000. EJF Capital LLC owned 2.66% of OptimumBank at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.43% of the company’s stock.

About OptimumBank

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as time deposits, wire transfers, ACH services, and certificates of deposit.

