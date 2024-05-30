Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Shares Gap Down to $20.18

Shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $20.18, but opened at $19.49. Oscar Health shares last traded at $18.97, with a volume of 542,287 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Oscar Health from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Oscar Health in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Oscar Health from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oscar Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.57.

Get Oscar Health alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on OSCR

Oscar Health Trading Down 1.2 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.85 and a beta of 1.66.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Oscar Health had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 5.77%. The company’s revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oscar Health

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OSCR. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in Oscar Health during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 10.6% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oscar Health in the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Oscar Health in the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oscar Health in the third quarter valued at $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

About Oscar Health

(Get Free Report)

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oscar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oscar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.