Oxen Price Tops $0.15 on Exchanges (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 30th. One Oxen coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000219 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Oxen has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. Oxen has a market capitalization of $10.21 million and $6,360.35 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $68,386.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $467.57 or 0.00683716 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.40 or 0.00123412 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00008700 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.86 or 0.00043668 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.08 or 0.00062998 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $146.52 or 0.00214259 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.00 or 0.00090661 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Oxen Coin Profile

Oxen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 68,106,667 coins. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oxen’s official message board is oxen.medium.com. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

