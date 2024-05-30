Oxen Price Tops $0.16 on Major Exchanges (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. Over the last seven days, Oxen has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Oxen has a total market cap of $11.03 million and approximately $10,165.71 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oxen coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000240 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $67,578.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $465.56 or 0.00689151 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $83.51 or 0.00123621 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00008827 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.34 or 0.00044917 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.81 or 0.00208431 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.43 or 0.00058371 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.10 or 0.00091929 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Oxen

Oxen (CRYPTO:OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 68,097,894 coins. Oxen’s official message board is oxen.medium.com. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

