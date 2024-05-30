Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities researchers at Wedbush in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $17.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Wedbush’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.11% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PK. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Evercore ISI upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.92.

Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $15.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Park Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $11.05 and a twelve month high of $18.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 35.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.05.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $639.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.46 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 3.08%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Park Hotels & Resorts

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,109,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $407,911,000 after acquiring an additional 347,812 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 6,955,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,649,000 after purchasing an additional 425,696 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,741,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,945,000 after purchasing an additional 13,473 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 601.1% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,111,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,921,000 after buying an additional 1,809,886 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,745,000. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park is one of the largest publicly traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

