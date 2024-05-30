Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Mizuho

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $650.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $550.00. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.24% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on PH. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $640.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $550.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $611.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $505.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $566.87.

Shares of PH stock opened at $523.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.87. Parker-Hannifin has a fifty-two week low of $319.14 and a fifty-two week high of $570.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $547.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $503.13.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $6.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.10 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 29.40%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.93 EPS. Research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will post 24.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total value of $592,209.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,305,170. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total value of $592,209.15. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,305,170. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total transaction of $306,872.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,989.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 21.2% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 21.3% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 16.9% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 119,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,389,000 after purchasing an additional 12,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

