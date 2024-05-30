Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Stake Lowered by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina decreased its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,876 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Paychex were worth $19,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Paychex by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 7.4% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 12,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its stake in Paychex by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 3,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Paychex by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,339,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $154,468,000 after acquiring an additional 250,877 shares during the period. 83.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Paychex news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 19,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total transaction of $2,454,755.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,452.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

Read Our Latest Report on PAYX

Paychex Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Paychex stock traded down $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $118.41. 1,429,182 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,751,328. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $104.09 and a one year high of $129.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $122.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.68.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.14% and a net margin of 31.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.40%.

About Paychex

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.