PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Up 1.1%

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $62.87 and last traded at $62.34. Approximately 3,743,545 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 15,347,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PYPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. DZ Bank cut shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on PayPal from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.39.

Get PayPal alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on PayPal

PayPal Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $65.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.77.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 14.26%. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $466,079.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,795.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $466,079.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,795.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total transaction of $272,616.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,620.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in PayPal by 18.8% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 14,895 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 2,361 shares during the last quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the third quarter worth $421,000. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 1,091.8% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 61,534 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,597,000 after buying an additional 56,371 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,363,590 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $79,715,000 after acquiring an additional 361,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the third quarter valued at about $403,000. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.