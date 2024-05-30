PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Trading 2.8% Higher

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $63.23 and last traded at $62.73. 4,570,121 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 15,245,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.39.

PayPal Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $65.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.14). PayPal had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. PayPal’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PayPal news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total transaction of $272,616.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,620.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $466,079.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,795.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total transaction of $272,616.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,620.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PayPal

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in PayPal by 18.8% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 14,895 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares during the last quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the third quarter worth $421,000. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in PayPal by 1,091.8% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 61,534 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,597,000 after purchasing an additional 56,371 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in PayPal by 36.0% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,363,590 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $79,715,000 after purchasing an additional 361,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in PayPal in the third quarter worth $403,000. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

