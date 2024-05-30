PayPal USD 24 Hour Volume Hits $18.86 Million (PYUSD)

PayPal USD (PYUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 29th. Over the last week, PayPal USD has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. One PayPal USD token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001469 BTC on major exchanges. PayPal USD has a market capitalization of $398.20 million and approximately $18.86 million worth of PayPal USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PayPal USD alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About PayPal USD

PayPal USD’s total supply is 399,102,730 tokens. PayPal USD’s official Twitter account is @paypal. The official website for PayPal USD is www.paypal.com/pyusd.

Buying and Selling PayPal USD

According to CryptoCompare, “PayPal USD (PYUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. PayPal USD has a current supply of 399,102,730.39. The last known price of PayPal USD is 0.9973238 USD and is down -0.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 60 active market(s) with $11,358,535.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.paypal.com/pyusd.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPal USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PayPal USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PayPal USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PayPal USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PayPal USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.