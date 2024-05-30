PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Director Sang Young Lee Purchases 14,000 Shares

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Free Report) Director Sang Young Lee acquired 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.97 per share, with a total value of $209,580.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,485,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,241,003.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Sang Young Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 24th, Sang Young Lee purchased 6 shares of PCB Bancorp stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.10 per share, with a total value of $90.60.

On Monday, March 4th, Sang Young Lee acquired 1,500 shares of PCB Bancorp stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.95 per share, for a total transaction of $23,925.00.

On Friday, March 1st, Sang Young Lee acquired 7,215 shares of PCB Bancorp stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.91 per share, with a total value of $114,790.65.

Shares of PCB traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.01. The company had a trading volume of 8,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,820. PCB Bancorp has a 52 week low of $13.78 and a 52 week high of $19.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $214.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.33.

PCB Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PCB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $23.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.15 million. PCB Bancorp had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 9.09%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PCB Bancorp will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. PCB Bancorp’s payout ratio is 41.14%.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on PCB Bancorp from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of PCB Bancorp by 96.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PCB Bancorp in the third quarter worth $186,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of PCB Bancorp by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of PCB Bancorp by 8.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 46,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 3,434 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PCB Bancorp by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 656,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,724,000 after purchasing an additional 4,152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.04% of the company’s stock.

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for PCB Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, individuals, and professionals in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and trade finance, remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

