Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services Stock Performance

Shares of PESI opened at $10.41 on Monday. Perma-Fix Environmental Services has a 12-month low of $6.51 and a 12-month high of $14.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $142.93 million, a PE ratio of -52.05 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.36.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25). The business had revenue of $13.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.40 million. Perma-Fix Environmental Services had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a negative return on equity of 5.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Perma-Fix Environmental Services will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 189,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 34,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 3,545 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Perma-Fix Environmental Services during the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new position in Perma-Fix Environmental Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 75,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 20,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.52% of the company’s stock.

About Perma-Fix Environmental Services

(Get Free Report)

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an environmental and technology know-how company in the United States. The company through Treatment and Services segments. The Treatment segment offers nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, and processing and disposal services through treatment and storage facilities.

