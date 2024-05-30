Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:CATX) Director Purchases $39,941.23 in Stock

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:CATX – Get Free Report) Director Robert F. Williamson III acquired 30,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.33 per share, with a total value of $39,941.23. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 368,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $490,493.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Perspective Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CATX traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.32. 3,447,001 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,382,403. The company has a current ratio of 12.98, a quick ratio of 12.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.21 and a 52-week high of $1.91.

Perspective Therapeutics (NYSE:CATX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.33 million for the quarter. Perspective Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 302.70% and a negative return on equity of 46.38%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perspective Therapeutics

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CATX. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Perspective Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Perspective Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $40,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Perspective Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $40,000. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 625,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RIA Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Perspective Therapeutics by 1,313.4% during the first quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC now owns 106,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 99,293 shares during the period. 54.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CATX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on Perspective Therapeutics from $1.20 to $1.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1.50 price target (up from $1.20) on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.90.

About Perspective Therapeutics

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops precision-targeted alpha therapies (TAT) for oncology that treats cancer patients across multiple tumor types comprising metastatic disease. The company discovers, designs, and develop its initial programs candidates consists of VMT-a-NET, that is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for patients with unresectable or metastatic somatostatin receptor type 2 (SSTR2) expressing tumors that have not previously received peptide-targeted radiopharmaceutical therapy, such as Lutathera, a beta-emitting therapy; and VMT01, which is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for second-line or later treatment of patients with progressive melanocortin 1 receptor (MC1R) positive metastatic melanoma.

