Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:CATX) Director Purchases $39,941.23 in Stock

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:CATX – Get Free Report) Director Robert F. Williamson III acquired 30,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.33 per share, with a total value of $39,941.23. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 368,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $490,493.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Perspective Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:CATX traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.32. 3,447,001 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,382,403. The company has a current ratio of 12.98, a quick ratio of 12.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.21 and a 52-week high of $1.91.
Perspective Therapeutics (NYSE:CATX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.33 million for the quarter. Perspective Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 302.70% and a negative return on equity of 46.38%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perspective Therapeutics
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
CATX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on Perspective Therapeutics from $1.20 to $1.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1.50 price target (up from $1.20) on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.90.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on CATX
About Perspective Therapeutics
Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops precision-targeted alpha therapies (TAT) for oncology that treats cancer patients across multiple tumor types comprising metastatic disease. The company discovers, designs, and develop its initial programs candidates consists of VMT-a-NET, that is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for patients with unresectable or metastatic somatostatin receptor type 2 (SSTR2) expressing tumors that have not previously received peptide-targeted radiopharmaceutical therapy, such as Lutathera, a beta-emitting therapy; and VMT01, which is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for second-line or later treatment of patients with progressive melanocortin 1 receptor (MC1R) positive metastatic melanoma.
