Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $3.13, but opened at $3.59. Petco Health and Wellness shares last traded at $3.51, with a volume of 1,661,415 shares trading hands.

Specifically, Director Cameron Breitner bought 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.14 per share, with a total value of $2,355,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,355,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Petco Health and Wellness alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WOOF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $2.85 to $1.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $2.50 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $1.50 target price (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $2.70 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.09.

Petco Health and Wellness Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.60.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Petco Health and Wellness had a negative net margin of 21.27% and a negative return on equity of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Petco Health and Wellness

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WOOF. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Everhart Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter valued at $49,000.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.