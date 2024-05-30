Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Shares Up 0.3%

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $28.00 and last traded at $27.90. 3,494,525 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 41,713,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on PFE shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Argus lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.86.

Pfizer Trading Up 0.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $159.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -464.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.90.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,799.53%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pfizer

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter worth approximately $1,628,000. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 28.7% during the first quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 180,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,001,000 after purchasing an additional 40,209 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,127,000 after buying an additional 18,167 shares during the period. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,055,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 10.1% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

