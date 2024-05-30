PharmaCielo Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PCLOF) Short Interest Up 771.8% in May

PharmaCielo Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PCLOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,000 shares, an increase of 771.8% from the April 30th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

PharmaCielo Stock Performance

PCLOF stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $0.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,599. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.14. PharmaCielo has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $0.22.

PharmaCielo Company Profile

PharmaCielo Ltd., together with its subsidiary, cultivates, processes, produces, and supplies medicinal-grade cannabis extracts, tetrahydrocannabinol, and related products. The company also offers telemedicine software. It serves health and wellness product manufacturers, pharmacies, medical clinics, and cosmetic companies in Canada and Colombia.

