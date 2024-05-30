Pinewood Technologies Group (LON:PINE) Hits New 12-Month High at $349.00

Pinewood Technologies Group PLC (LON:PINE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 349 ($4.46) and last traded at GBX 343.50 ($4.39), with a volume of 1773722 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 342 ($4.37).

Pinewood Technologies Group Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 190.01.

Pinewood Technologies Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were issued a GBX 24.50 ($0.31) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 62.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 23rd.

Pinewood Technologies Group Company Profile

Pinewood Technologies Group PLC operates as a cloud-based dealer management software provider that offers software solutions to the automotive industry in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers end-to-end solution that empowers vehicle retailers with efficient business processes. The company was formerly known as Pendragon PLC and changed its name to Pinewood Technologies Group PLC to February 2024.

