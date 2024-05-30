Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (TSE:PZA) to Issue $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (TSE:PZA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.078 per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of PZA opened at C$13.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$327.20 million, a PE ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$13.46 and a 200 day moving average of C$14.08. Pizza Pizza Royalty has a 52-week low of C$12.85 and a 52-week high of C$15.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61.

Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSE:PZA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$163.91 million for the quarter. Pizza Pizza Royalty had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 77.82%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pizza Pizza Royalty will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Company Profile

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brands in Canada. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

