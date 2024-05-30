PotCoin One Day Volume Hits $107.18 (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 30th. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0046 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PotCoin has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar. PotCoin has a total market cap of $266,122.06 and $107.18 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.70 or 0.00015659 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $83.91 or 0.00122829 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00008697 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000112 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

