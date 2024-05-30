Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.50.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Primo Water from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Primo Water from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Primo Water from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Primo Water from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Primo Water in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Primo Water by 358.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Primo Water by 36.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Primo Water in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Primo Water in the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PRMW opened at $22.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.09. Primo Water has a 12 month low of $12.27 and a 12 month high of $23.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.70.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $452.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.81 million. Primo Water had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 9.36%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Primo Water will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.36%.

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored essence water, filtration units, and coffee.

