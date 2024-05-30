Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Trading Down 1.5%

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) traded down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $162.71 and last traded at $162.82. 1,013,883 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 6,590,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $165.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PG shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Argus boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.76.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $161.93 and a 200-day moving average of $156.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 18.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th were given a $1.0065 dividend. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $122,693.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,859 shares in the company, valued at $768,256.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 28,369 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total transaction of $4,581,309.81. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,265.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $122,693.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,256.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 155,320 shares of company stock valued at $25,535,744 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Procter & Gamble

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PG. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 420.4% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 3,901 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 940.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 14,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 12,820 shares during the last quarter. Waterford Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Americana Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.3% during the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 48,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,913,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

