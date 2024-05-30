Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Shares Acquired by Olympiad Research LP

Olympiad Research LP boosted its holdings in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,958 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the quarter. Olympiad Research LP’s holdings in Progyny were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RiverPark Advisors LLC increased its position in Progyny by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Progyny during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Progyny by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Progyny by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in Progyny during the 4th quarter valued at $183,000. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PGNY traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.62. 266,417 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 947,145. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.27. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.51. Progyny, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.90 and a 1-year high of $44.95.

Progyny ( NASDAQ:PGNY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $278.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.41 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 5.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 4,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total value of $144,254.25. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 380,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,142,214.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Progyny news, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 4,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total transaction of $144,254.25. Following the transaction, the president now owns 380,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,142,214.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 5,826 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $219,873.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 86,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,257,414.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,770 shares of company stock valued at $3,853,985 in the last three months. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PGNY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Progyny from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Progyny in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Progyny from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Progyny in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Progyny in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.11.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

