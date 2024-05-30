ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF (NYSEARCA:EMTY) Trading 1.3% Higher

ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF (NYSEARCA:EMTY – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.91 and last traded at $13.91. 3,801 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 10,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.73.

ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF (NYSEARCA:EMTY – Free Report) by 36.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 4.01% of ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF worth $176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF Company Profile

The ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF (EMTY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund provides inverse exposure to an equally weighted index of US stocks in the retail industry using swap agreements. EMTY was launched on Nov 14, 2017 and is managed by ProShares.

