ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW) Shares Gap Down to $75.45

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $75.45, but opened at $73.50. ProShares UltraPro Dow30 shares last traded at $73.43, with a volume of 673,094 shares trading hands.

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 Stock Down 2.3 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.96 and a 200-day moving average of $75.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Dow30

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 in the 4th quarter valued at $177,000. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Innova Wealth Partners acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 in the 1st quarter valued at $368,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter.

About ProShares UltraPro Dow30

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average Index. The Fund invests in equity securities and derivatives that have similar daily performance characteristics as three times (300%) the daily return of the Index.

