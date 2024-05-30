Proton Hits One Day Trading Volume of $2.51 Million (XPR)

Proton (XPR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 30th. One Proton coin can currently be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Proton has a market cap of $36.49 million and approximately $2.51 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Proton has traded up 24.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Proton Profile

Proton was first traded on March 22nd, 2020. Proton’s total supply is 29,053,308,444 coins and its circulating supply is 25,761,665,130 coins. Proton’s official Twitter account is @xprnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/xprnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Proton’s official message board is xprnetwork.org/news. Proton’s official website is xprnetwork.org.

Proton Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Proton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

