Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Provident Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Provident Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ PROV opened at $12.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Provident Financial has a 1-year low of $10.16 and a 1-year high of $15.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.08 and a 200-day moving average of $13.12. The company has a market cap of $87.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.40.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). Provident Financial had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $9.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Provident Financial will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Provident Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.85%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Provident Financial

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Provident Financial stock. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.33% of Provident Financial worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

About Provident Financial

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.

