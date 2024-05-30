PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:ADOOY) Increases Dividend to $0.47 Per Share

PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:ADOOY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.4658 per share on Thursday, June 20th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This is a positive change from PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk’s previous dividend of $0.46.
PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ADOOY traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.70. 32,708 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,953. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.54 and its 200-day moving average is $8.32. PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk has a 52-week low of $7.04 and a 52-week high of $10.04.
About PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk
