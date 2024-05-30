Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Shares Down 5%

Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report) shares were down 5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.91 and last traded at $11.99. Approximately 16,844 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 190,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.62.

Pulse Biosciences Trading Down 9.4 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.92. The company has a market capitalization of $631.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.63 and a beta of 1.73.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pulse Biosciences

In other Pulse Biosciences news, CEO Burke Thomas Barrett bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.56 per share, for a total transaction of $85,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $85,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 71.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Pulse Biosciences by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,952 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Pulse Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pulse Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pulse Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 41,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 10,039 shares during the period. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pulse Biosciences Company Profile

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. The company offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue to treat a various medical condition by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.

