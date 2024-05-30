Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Lake Street Capital

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Lake Street Capital from $48.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Lake Street Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.65.

PSTG stock remained flat at $63.00 during trading on Thursday. 6,442,368 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,224,349. Pure Storage has a 12-month low of $27.98 and a 12-month high of $68.75. The stock has a market cap of $20.47 billion, a PE ratio of 370.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.35 and a 200 day moving average of $45.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $789.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Pure Storage will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 15,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total transaction of $807,100.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 507,824 shares in the company, valued at $26,813,107.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 15,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total transaction of $807,100.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 507,824 shares in the company, valued at $26,813,107.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 29,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total transaction of $1,526,815.62. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 138,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,200,794.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 286,581 shares of company stock worth $15,266,704. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the first quarter worth $5,095,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pure Storage by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Pure Storage by 284.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 55,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 41,305 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Pure Storage during the first quarter worth $2,889,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Pure Storage by 1.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 272,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

