Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Holdings Lowered by Meridian Management Co.

Meridian Management Co. reduced its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 49.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,012 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,699 shares during the period. Meridian Management Co.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $2,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PWR. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 90.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PWR has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. B. Riley increased their target price on Quanta Services from $246.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Quanta Services from $265.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Quanta Services from $237.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Quanta Services from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Margaret B. Shannon sold 8,515 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.92, for a total transaction of $2,042,918.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,172,394.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Quanta Services news, Director Margaret B. Shannon sold 8,515 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.92, for a total value of $2,042,918.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,172,394.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donald Wayne sold 595 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.61, for a total value of $142,567.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,052,597.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,053 shares of company stock valued at $4,616,034. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:PWR traded up $2.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $280.17. 126,060 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 936,582. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $41.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.87 and a beta of 1.10. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $153.74 and a one year high of $286.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.34.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.14. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 3.57%. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 6.98%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Stories

