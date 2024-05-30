Quest Critical Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNNF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Quest Critical Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the April 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Quest Critical Metals Stock Performance
Quest Critical Metals stock traded up 0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting 0.17. 3,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,589. Quest Critical Metals has a fifty-two week low of 0.10 and a fifty-two week high of 0.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is 0.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is 0.24.
Quest Critical Metals Company Profile
