Quest Critical Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNNF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Quest Critical Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the April 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Quest Critical Metals Stock Performance

Quest Critical Metals stock traded up 0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting 0.17. 3,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,589. Quest Critical Metals has a fifty-two week low of 0.10 and a fifty-two week high of 0.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is 0.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is 0.24.

Get Quest Critical Metals alerts:

Quest Critical Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Quest Critical Metals Inc, a minerals exploration company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties. It has an option agreement to acquire 100% interest in the East Bull Palladium Property that comprise 992 hectares located in the Sudbury mining division, Ontario. The company was formerly known as Canadian Palladium Resources Inc and changed its name to Quest Critical Metals Inc in December 2023.

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Critical Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Critical Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.