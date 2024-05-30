Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Price Target Increased to $155.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $155.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the medical research company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on DGX. Barclays lifted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, February 26th. TheStreet lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.67.

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $138.78. 327,842 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,020,962. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $135.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.17. Quest Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $119.59 and a 1-year high of $145.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.88.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 1,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $246,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,880,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $140,472,000. Nuance Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth about $83,070,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 36.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,001,347 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $243,884,000 after acquiring an additional 538,377 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 12.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,554,517 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $433,153,000 after acquiring an additional 388,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Plc acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter worth about $46,432,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

