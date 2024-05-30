Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPID) Short Interest Update

Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPID – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,800 shares, a drop of 27.1% from the April 30th total of 53,200 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 44,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Rapid Micro Biosystems Trading Up 2.2 %

RPID traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.82. 9,336 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,064. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.96. Rapid Micro Biosystems has a one year low of $0.74 and a one year high of $1.19.

Get Rapid Micro Biosystems alerts:

Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.02). Rapid Micro Biosystems had a negative return on equity of 42.25% and a negative net margin of 224.73%. The company had revenue of $5.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Rapid Micro Biosystems will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Rapid Micro Biosystems

Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides products for the detection of microbial contamination in the manufacture of pharmaceutical, medical devices, and personal care products in the United States, Germany, Switzerland, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Growth Direct platform, which includes Growth Direct system, proprietary consumables, lab information management system connection software, and customer support and validation services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid Micro Biosystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid Micro Biosystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.