RB Global, Inc. (TSE:RBA) Announces 1 Dividend of $1.49

RB Global, Inc. (TSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RBA) announced a 1 dividend on Wednesday, May 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be given a dividend of 1.488 per share on Wednesday, May 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. This is an increase from RB Global’s previous 1 dividend of $1.43.

RB Global Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of RB Global stock traded down C$0.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$100.57. 4,955 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,856. RB Global has a 1 year low of C$69.51 and a 1 year high of C$110.00. The firm has a market cap of C$18.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$101.63 and its 200 day moving average is C$94.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.17.

RB Global (TSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.51 by C$0.21. RB Global had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The company had revenue of C$1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.37 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RB Global will post 4.5137047 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of RB Global from C$74.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling at RB Global

In other news, Senior Officer Baron Concors purchased 13,230 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$75.05 per share, with a total value of C$992,911.50. In other news, Senior Officer Baron Concors purchased 13,230 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$75.05 per share, with a total value of C$992,911.50. Also, Senior Officer James Jeffrey Jeter sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$76.14, for a total transaction of C$380,700.00. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About RB Global

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

