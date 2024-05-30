RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
RBC Bearings Stock Performance
NASDAQ:ROLL opened at $287.37 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $264.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $265.24. RBC Bearings has a one year low of $152.90 and a one year high of $264.94. The firm has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.50 and a beta of 1.34.
RBC Bearings Company Profile
