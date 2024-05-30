RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.
RCI Hospitality has increased its dividend by an average of 17.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. RCI Hospitality has a payout ratio of 5.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect RCI Hospitality to earn $4.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.1%.
RCI Hospitality Stock Performance
RCI Hospitality stock remained flat at $45.68 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 8,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,873. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.19 million, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. RCI Hospitality has a 1 year low of $45.64 and a 1 year high of $79.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.36 and its 200-day moving average is $57.06.
Insider Buying and Selling at RCI Hospitality
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms recently issued reports on RICK. TheStreet cut shares of RCI Hospitality from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of RCI Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of RCI Hospitality from $115.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on RCI Hospitality
About RCI Hospitality
RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than RCI Hospitality
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- AMC Entertainment: Time to Take Step Back Into This Meme Stock?
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Why American Airlines’ Plunge Is a Golden Buying Opportunity
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Buy Alert: A Chronically Undervalued Cruise Stock with 50% Upside
Receive News & Ratings for RCI Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RCI Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.