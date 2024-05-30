RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

RCI Hospitality has increased its dividend by an average of 17.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. RCI Hospitality has a payout ratio of 5.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect RCI Hospitality to earn $4.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.1%.

RCI Hospitality stock remained flat at $45.68 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 8,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,873. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.19 million, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. RCI Hospitality has a 1 year low of $45.64 and a 1 year high of $79.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.36 and its 200-day moving average is $57.06.

In other RCI Hospitality news, Director Johnson Martin Elaine bought 842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.05 per share, with a total value of $40,458.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,992.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other RCI Hospitality news, CEO Eric Scott Langan purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.54 per share, with a total value of $54,540.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 703,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,341,620. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Johnson Martin Elaine bought 842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.05 per share, for a total transaction of $40,458.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,992.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 2,381 shares of company stock worth $120,008 in the last ninety days. 8.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RICK. TheStreet cut shares of RCI Hospitality from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of RCI Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of RCI Hospitality from $115.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

