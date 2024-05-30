Redcentric (LON:RCN) Sets New 12-Month High at $160.00

Redcentric plc (LON:RCN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 160 ($2.04) and last traded at GBX 152 ($1.94), with a volume of 298466 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 152 ($1.94).

Redcentric Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 136.29 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 130.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.40. The stock has a market cap of £237.80 million, a PE ratio of -7,425.00 and a beta of 0.14.

Redcentric Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Redcentric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -20,000.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Redcentric

In related news, insider Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 132 ($1.69) per share, with a total value of £2,640 ($3,371.65). 21.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Redcentric plc provides IT managed services for public and private sector in the United Kingdom. It offers connectivity, software-defined wide area network (WAN), local area network (LAN), managed WAN and LAN, secure remote access, network connectivity options, secure remote and internet access, HSCN and public cloud connectivity, cellular MPLS primary and failover, WAN insight, and managed wireless networking services; and colocation, infrastructure as a service, hybrid cloud, platform as a service, digital transformation consultancy, modern workplace, managed public cloud, backup as a service, disaster recovery as a service, virtual desktops, full stack managed service, OS level managed service, e-commerce and SAP hybris, application modernisation and services experts, database administration, AI and machine learning, and cloud migration and consultancy services.

