ReddCoin Price Up 28.3% Over Last 7 Days (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.13 million and approximately $54.07 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ReddCoin has traded up 28.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.54 or 0.00015585 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.49 or 0.00123478 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00008809 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000125 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001446 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

