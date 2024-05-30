Regen BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGBP) Short Interest Down 50.0% in May

Regen BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGBP – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the April 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Regen BioPharma Stock Up 6.3 %

Regen BioPharma stock traded up 0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting 1.01. The stock had a trading volume of 3,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,365. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is 0.71 and its 200-day moving average price is 1.00. Regen BioPharma has a 12-month low of 0.40 and a 12-month high of 2.15.

Get Regen BioPharma alerts:

Regen BioPharma’s stock is going to split before the market opens on Thursday, June 20th. The 3-1 split was announced on Thursday, June 20th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, June 20th.

Regen BioPharma Company Profile

Regen BioPharma, Inc focuses on the development of regenerative medical applications in the United States. It engages in identifying small molecules that inhibit or express NR2F6 leading to immune cell activation for oncology applications, and immune cell suppression for autoimmune disease. The company is involved in the development of its products, and therapies, including HemaXellarate, a cellular therapeutic product of autologous stromal vascular fraction derived from adipose tissue; dCellVax, an autologous dendritic cell which is treated with an siRNA inhibitor of indoleamine-2,3-dioxygenase; tCellVax which is treated with siRNA to inhibit NR2F6 and the cells re-infused to the patient; DiffronC, uses proprietary siRNA in vivo to inhibit cancer growth and activate T cells; and DuroCAR comprising of CAR-T cells which is treated with an shRNA targeting the gene NR2F6.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Regen BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regen BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.