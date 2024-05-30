Renalytix Plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Renalytix Plc (NASDAQ:RNLX – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 446,600 shares, a drop of 28.8% from the April 30th total of 627,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 810,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Renalytix Price Performance

Renalytix stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.36. The company had a trading volume of 552,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,274,386. Renalytix has a 1 year low of $0.24 and a 1 year high of $4.04. The company has a market capitalization of $27.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 3.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Renalytix stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Renalytix Plc (NASDAQ:RNLX – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 846,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,572 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned about 1.69% of Renalytix worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 9.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Renalytix Company Profile

Renalytix Plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics, and personalized patient data from electronic health record systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

Featured Articles

