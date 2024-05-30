Renewi plc (LON:RWI) Increases Dividend to GBX 5 Per Share

Renewi plc (LON:RWI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This is an increase from Renewi’s previous dividend of $4.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:RWI traded up GBX 9 ($0.11) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 642 ($8.20). The company had a trading volume of 147,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,406. Renewi has a twelve month low of GBX 446.50 ($5.70) and a twelve month high of GBX 749 ($9.57). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 198.57, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of £517.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,346.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 590.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 593.94.

Renewi plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides waste-to-product services. The company operates through Commercial Waste, Mineralz & Water, and Specialities segments. The Commercial Waste segment engages in the collection and treatment of commercial waste in the Netherlands and Belgium; and processing of wood, aggregates, plastics, paper products, and organic waste.

